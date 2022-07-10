Motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor loves resistance band training

Trainor says "it's a great way to tone up fast"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are doing a band workout with our good friend, Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor. Band workouts can be tough and challenging as well as a good starting place if you are new to working out. Bands can offer as much resistance or as little resistance as you want, depending on the types of bands you purchase. Today our exercises focused on various parts of the body using the band in pretty unique ways. “This band workout is fast and effective and they are ready for travel” says Trainor. Make sure you do both sides of the body part when doing the band workout. 10 -15 repetitions on each side should suffice.

Here are the exercises;



Exercise 1: Lateral steps



Exercise 2: Bicep curls



Exercise 3: Alternating knee drives



Exercise 4: Bent over rows



Exercise 5: Squat lateral leg lift



Exercise 6: Triceps press backs

For more great workouts follow Meghan on Instagram @BodyByTrainor.

