Comedian Shaun Jones has a new Amazon Prime Special

Catch "Now You Know!" featuring comedian, Shaun Jones

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning in our Entertainment Spotlight on Charlotte Today, Eugene sat down with Comedian, Shaun Jones.

When asked how his new Amazon Prime Video Special "Now You Know!" came about...Jones joked with Eugene saying "I spoke it into existence...as the old people would say."

No stranger to comedy, Jones has been performing for 29 years.

His new special was recorded at the Dakota in Minneapolis. Jones tells us he is the first comedian to perform at the legendary jazz venue, since 1985.

Jones is currently on tour with Rickey Smiley, a tour they've been on the past couple years.

Always looking forward to his next gig, his next show, his next project, in the Fall: Jones will be touring with Bo Dacious, and Daniel Dugar - with Armed Forces Entertainment. The tour named: "The Dapper Dons of Comedy," and Jones tells us...he hopes to bring the old school look and feel of entertainment back...similar to shows in the "Rat Pack" era.

When asked what people tuning in can expect...Jones tells us he's over 50, so it's a show everyone can relate to... he talks about getting older...and the everyday lifestyle.

Again the special is called "Now you know!"

You can follow shaun jones @comicshaunjones

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.