Comedian Tommy Davidson stops by CLT2day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comedian, television and film star Tommy Davidson heads back to Charlotte, NC right after the long holiday break to headline a special engagement at the Comedy Zone from December 1st–4th. DAVIDSON, a superb interview & now nominee as Breakout Artist of the year by the Smooth Jazz Network, is hot off a recently released single, I Know, featuring world renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot. This comes on the heels after a successful European tour with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, which they performed to SRO rooms. Following his return to the mainland, Tommy (best known from In Living Color with a ton of guest starring appearances on tv hits) was signed as the special guest star on the iconic “Martin” (BET) reboot of the fan favorite series opposite Martin Lawrence still airing on BET.