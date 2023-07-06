3 exercises to modify your workout after an injury

Workout options to ease back into a routine, after an injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout with Asun Peterson, focused on getting back into a routine after an injury. Wednesday we invited Upscale Fitness, to get us back into the groove: “I have some exercises after an injury to get you back into your workout routine” says Peterson. These exercises can be done with the assistance of a chair. “The chair will help take pressure off injured areas, and give you an assist” Peterson adds.

Here are the exercises :

Exercise 1: Chair Assisted Squats with elevated heel – this exercise works the glutes, quads and hamstrings. Use a dumbbell to elevate the heel. Stand in front of the chair and squat. If you feel pain then stop immediately, if not try to touch your bottom on the chair. The exercise will concentrate on the muscle around the knee as well. It will also get your mind back into workout mode.

Exercise 2: Seated Leg Extension - This exercise specifically focuses on the quads. The quads are the big muscles in the leg that do so much of the heavy lifting . Seated in the chair you should be able to do 10 – 15 repetitions. If you want to take this exercises up a notch you can add resistance bands.

Exercise 3: Standing Leg Curls - Stand behind the chair and use the chair for support to steady your movement in this exercise. This exercise is going to work on two aspects of exercise: flexibility and mobility. Flexibility is grabbing your foot or heel and pulling in it toward your bottom. Mobility is lifting your foot on your own under your own power. Both these exercises will achieve a sense of confidence.

