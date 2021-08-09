Compare Foods Charlotte introduces new online shopping experience

Parents need some help in the kitchen during the fall. And Compare Foods Charlotte is here to help. They have a new online shopping experience and an app! Head over to compareclt.com and start shopping for your favorite produce, meat, seafood, and International products today. And there's more than just great food to buy. You can find meal-time inspiration with great recipes and watch step-by-step cooking videos. Choose to have your order delivered or you can pick it up in-store. Want to do it all from the palm of your hand? You can do that too. The app is available in the app store for both Apple and Android phones. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods!