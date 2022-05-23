Condado Tacos is now open in South End

This Midwest favorite is now serving up tacos and margaritas in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Condado Tacos is the award-winning taco joint specializing in “build-your-own” tacos, tequilas and margaritas, with 29 company owned and operated restaurants in 6 states across the Midwest, and in ’21 and ahead in ‘22, emerging in the Southeast and Atlantic corridors.

Condado Tacos is delivering on the guest experience and convenience: a hallmark of the NextGen fast casual category. Condado Tacos “Come As You Are, Be Who You Are” philosophy is embodied by staff and guests alike: no uniforms for staff, and employees are encouraged to express their individuality and be themselves with guest interaction.

Guest favorites among the signature taco suggestions: Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, anchor a menu with innovative ingredients such as the Korean BBQ taco, made with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak, and only 300 calories. Other options including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free tacos, and all the suggestive tacos are reasonably priced in a range from $3.35 - $5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas like the Gran Clasico and The Mezcalita.

