Confronting our own mortality with McIntyre Elder Law

This morning we're joined by Attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law to discuss mortality. It's a topic that may be tough to tackle but the truth is we all will face it. "Confronting our own mortality is something we have a hard time with, it gives us anxiety but it is something we need to face says “McIntyre. Here at McIntyre Elder Law we tackle estate planning & elder law as well as the difficult conversation concerning mortality. It is about more than wills and what happens after we die. It is about putting in place estate planning tools like Powers of Attorney to take care of us while we are alive. Appointing the right people to act for us. Planning for long term care events while protecting assets. It is about leaving a legacy after we are gone. Also, ignoring the reality that we are all going to die is not a strategy. "We take away the anxiety by taking action now before life comes to an end" says Begley.
