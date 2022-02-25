Congenital Heart Defect can go undetected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — February is American Heart Month and every year at least 40-thousand infants in the U.S. are born with Congenital Heart Defect. But not every family is aware of the problem early in life. This morning we're joined by Tyler Clary who won a Gold Medal - Swimming in the 20-12 Olympics.
Tyler found out in October 2020 that he had a defect in his heart. Detection of the defect was fortuitous because most defects present in people as they reach their 50’s. Tyler found out in his early 30’s. Tyler knew there were many options on the table that involved surgery. He pondered replacement surgery (mechanical valve or tissue valve) but opted for aortic valve repair. It was successful. Tyler says “in 20 years I will have to get the valve replaced.”
Medical innovation and improved treatment options have increased the life span and quality of life for CHD patients. In fact, today there are about 1 million adults in the United States living with a CHD. The importance of funding groups like the Heart Association has never been more dire. Tyler believes that the money raised will help drive the technology and protocols for successful heart surgeries in the future. For more information visit Heart.org