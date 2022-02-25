Congenital Heart Defect can go undetected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — February is American Heart Month and every year at least 40-thousand infants in the U.S. are born with Congenital Heart Defect. But not every family is aware of the problem early in life. This morning we're joined by Tyler Clary who won a Gold Medal - Swimming in the 20-12 Olympics.

Tyler found out in October 2020 that he had a defect in his heart. Detection of the defect was fortuitous because most defects present in people as they reach their 50’s. Tyler found out in his early 30’s. Tyler knew there were many options on the table that involved surgery. He pondered replacement surgery (mechanical valve or tissue valve) but opted for aortic valve repair. It was successful. Tyler says “in 20 years I will have to get the valve replaced.”