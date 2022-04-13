Congratulations to Deputy Crystal Scott the Hyundai Hometown Hero

Crystal is proactive when it comes to community policing. Crystal has worked off duty at Hurley Elementary School for the past four years. She volunteers serving food and attending to the various needs of the students and the school. After work she checks on business in the community. She is an amazing person and the distinction of 2022 Hyundai Hometown Winner is well deserved. The new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV is stylish and full of all the bells and whistles this luxurious SUV demands. Congratulations once again Deputy Crystal Scott for your service to the community. You have made your peers and your community proud and you are the latest winner of 2022 Hyundai Hometown Hero program.