Connect, engage & learn at the Amazon Accelerate Conference

There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the United States that make up almost 50% of U.S workers. Amazon just hosted its third annual amazon accelerate conference to bring together its community of selling partners and announce new resources to help them succeed. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss attended the 2022 Amazon Accelerate conference in Seattle.

Amazon Accelerate is Amazon’s premier annual seller conference. The conference offered a unique experience for all attendees, whether attending in-person in Seattle or virtually from anywhere. The conference was and is inspiring and helpful in gaining insights on exciting new innovations that will help drive business growth. We heard from Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President of Worldwide Selling Partner Services, as well as Claire O'Donnell, Director, Selling Partner Empowerment, Communities, and Trust on the success of small businesses and the growth of amazon seller.