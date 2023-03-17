Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish Dancing

The Connick-Reid Academy dances for Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Connick-Reid Academy, formerly Connick School of Irish Dance joined Charlotte Today to teach our hosts to Irish Dance. They have been teaching dancers in North and South Carolina for over 20 years.

The dancers will be performing across the North and South Carolina to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th, and March 18th).

Among their ST. Patrick’s Day highlights were/are the Charlotte St. Pats Parade, Baxter SPD parade, Shamrocks and Shenanigans Festival in Mooresville, local schools, churches, nursing homes and pubs.

If people are interested in trying an Irish Dancing class, they have a special offer where they are gifting your first class with them for free!

For more information on their programs, performances, or to check out their schedule for classes, visit them online at connickreidacademy.com

