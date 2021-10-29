Consider a career in new construction plumbing

Price Brothers Plumbing is hiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

If you love to work with your hands, consider plumbing. Price Brothers Plumbing is on a hiring blitz. The housing market is booming and Price Brothers has an urgent need for plumbers to work in new construction.

Price Brothers is looking for all levels of experience. If you aren't a plumber, that's not a problem. They will train you!

This is a great way to start a career that will give you skills you can use the rest of your lifetime.

If you're interested in applying visit https://www.pbiapply.com