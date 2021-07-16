Consider a career with Price Brothers Plumbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
If you’re looking for a new career, consider a trade, like plumbing. The housing market is booming in Charlotte and there is a huge demand, especially for plumbers, to work in new home construction. Price Brothers Plumbing is hiring. No experience is needed. You can earn while you learn from their professionals. It’s a great opportunity to start a new career. You’ll work in all phases of new construction, from the slab to installing the fixtures.
To apply for a job visit PBIApply.com.