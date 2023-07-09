Container Gardens for Fall sponsored by Pike Nursery

Pike Nursery has a free class this weekend on Fall Container gardens

We just wrapped up Labor Day, which means Fall is right around the corner! After this crazy summer weather we’ve had, we’re all ready for the cooler temps to come. We’re here with Savannah from Pike Nurseries with some advice on how to create beautiful container gardens to help cure your fall fever.

“For the newbies, let me show some of the basics in creating a beautiful container garden” says Savannah. There are plenty of plants that can tolerate the late summer heat AND all thrive in the cooler temps of Fall! Use plants like Mums, Ornamental peppers, Ornamental grass, Celosia, Calibrachoa, Purslane , Asters, Snapdragons, Creeping jenny, Creeping thyme, Autumn ferns and more. Use these transitional plants & create a fall motif with autumn colors - red, orange, yellows, purple colors. Play with leaf texture/shape for added interest. Pick a couple colors and repeat them across flowers & foliage. Now you are ready to put your container garden together.

First, don’t be scared… gardening is all about having fun. As long as you like it, you’re doing it right. But there are some handy tricks to getting a magazine-worthy container design. It’s called TFS method - thriller/Filler/Spiller Method

“No matter what time of year you’re designing a container garden, use the tried-and-true Thriller/Filler/Spiller design method” says Savannah.

Thriller – use a tall plant to add height to your container

Tall, upright plants; Add height & drama to your design



Example: coneflower, ornamental grass

Filler – fill in the base of the container with a low robust, colorful plant

Mounding or bushy plants, add fullness to the design



Example: Mums, heuchera

Spiller – take a plant now for hanging or spilling over the container

Trailing plants that spill over the edge to soften the look



Example: creeping jenny, easy wave petunias