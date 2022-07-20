Contaminated water at Camp Lejeune

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
This morning we're talking about a topic that's been blanketing the headlines in recent months - the Camp Lejeune water contamination impacting marines and their families. Here to walk us through it is Doctor Ted Greve.
This issue has been around for quite some time. Marines and their families have been exposed to toxic contaminated water. The contamination period are from August-1-1953 and December-31-1987. PCE and TCE, cleaning colorless solvent were in the water and were there in concentrations some 3000X's the safe limits. These chemical cause a host of diseases and ailments including leukemia, cancer of the breast and liver. Some people have developed Parkinson disease because of contamination. Finally the US govt did something about it. Recently the US House of Representative passed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act with almost all of the democrats voting for soldier justice and 34 of the 213 or so Republicans voting for it. The bill will go to the senate where it will likely pass and then onto the President who will sign it into law.
So, if you had been stationed at Camp Lejeune during that period 8-1-1953 and 12-31-1987 for 30days or more and you have an ailment listed. You may qualify for some badly needed financial help in the way of a settlement. Remember this help is for marines and their family all of whom were exposed and contaminated.