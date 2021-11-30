Cooking with pecans

Culinary expert Heidi Billotto shares different ways to use pecans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year, we'll be making a lot of things with pecans. Culinary expert Heidi Billotto took a trip to Ninety Six, SC to learn more about SC grown pecans. Check out 96 Pecan Company aka Murray Farms for pecan tastings.

Here is her recipe for a delicious treat.

Cut squares or circles of defrosted puff pastry dough ( available in the freezer section of the grocery store) and fit the dough into a mini or standard-sized muffin cups tin. Place a spoonful of the blue cheese and pecan mixture in the center of each round of dough and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15-18 mins.

These little pecan stuffed puffs make great handheld appetizers or quick and each cheesy sides to soup or a salad. For a first course plate, make the alfredo sauce in the recipe below and sauce the puffs just before serving, garnish with fresh minced cilantro and a couple of 96 Pecan Company salted or raw pecan halves – delish!