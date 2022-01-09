Take these delicious wine spritzers out on the boat with you this weekend

One can is equivalent to two glasses of wine

Cool Cat Wine Spritzers sent some samples for our hosts to try and Eugene and Mia LOVED it! Cool Cat Wine Spritzers were named "Best Spritzer" by Liquor.com. They have 4 flavors: Berry, Elderflower (mint/lime), Citrus, and Grapefruit. Cool Cat Wine Spritzers have 6.9% alcohol, contain only 140 calories and just 2 grams of sugar per can! Plus, 1 can(which is 12oz) is equal to 2 glass of wine, which puts a 4-pack at close to 2 bottles of wine .

Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are available at Harris Teeter stores and on the Harris Teeter website for you to try for yourself.

If you'd like to find more or order Cool Cat Wine Spritzers online, visit them at Drinkcoolcat.com. And if you order online, they have FREE SHIPPING!

