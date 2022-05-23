Cool Kids campaign in Charlotte

Cool Kids campaign helping kids with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cool Kids campaign is devoted to improving the quality of life for kids locked in a fight against pediatric cancer. Here to tell us more about a very special program "cool kids" is Jon and Tiffany Kalupa. Cool Kids campaign was established in NC in Dec of 2019.

The mission of Cool Kids is to improve the quality of life for pediatric oncology patients, survivors, and their families through free academic, social, and emotional programming at their clubhouse. In addition to battling for their lives, children and families battling pediatric cancer face tremendous challenges during AND after treatment. Half of the children face educational problems and over 30% of the kids are bullied. Many tell us they have no friends at all. Siblings and caregivers also face trauma, loss and stress and there are very few services available that specifically focuses on the quality of life for the whole family.

Cool Kids has been helping in a variety of ways. We provide free tutoring, designed specifically for children battling cancer. We host birthday parties, end of treatment parties, teen nights, and family festivals. We also have vacation condominiums for families to vacation at for free! Cool Kids fills the service gaps and provides continuity of care for children and families. Cool Kids has an upcoming event that you won’t want to miss. June 17th we are hosting A CELEBRATION OF THE SUMMER SOLTICE with a dinner in white. This is the highlight of the year on many social calendars. Guest can look forward to an elegant French provincial meal, live music, dancing, complimentary champagne, cocktails, silent and live auction, plus a host of other surprises to astonish throughout the evening.