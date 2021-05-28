Cool off with Project Source Misting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're starting to feel hot and sticky, here is a great way to stay cool all summer. The Project Source Misting mini mister attaches to any garden hose. It's perfect for your outdoor spaces. It has a flexible misting tube, so you can direct it in any direction. There's a conversion kit that attaches to any standard fan with 3 misting nozzles. It's great for a get-together or cook-out. Just attach it to a fan. Prices range from $12 to $20 and cool your zone at least 20 degrees cooler. The flexi mist adjusts to whatever height you would like.