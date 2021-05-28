Cool off with Project Source Misting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're starting to feel hot and sticky, here is a great way to stay cool all summer. The Project Source Misting mini mister attaches to any garden hose. It's perfect for your outdoor spaces. It has a flexible misting tube, so you can direct it in any direction. There's a conversion kit that attaches to any standard fan with 3 misting nozzles. It's great for a get-together or cook-out. Just attach it to a fan. Prices range from $12 to $20 and cool your zone at least 20 degrees cooler. The flexi mist adjusts to whatever height you would like.
These products can be found at any Lowe's store near you.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.