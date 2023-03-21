Coping with the anxiety and depression!

Charlotte Christian invites you to a seminar designed for students & parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about how to support anxious students.

Joining us today is Angela Liner and Olivia Day two school counselors from Charlotte Christian School.



Since the pandemic we have seen arise in the number of students needing help. “This phenomenon has shown up in kids being anxious and dealing with issues of depression" says Liner. “We have really seen this across the board and especially with the teenager” says Day. A growing numbers of children and teenagers are faced with unprecedented levels of anxiety and despair at increasingly younger ages. Early and frequent stress can negatively impact learning and overall mental and physical health. Liner goes on to say “here at CCS we are all about helping the kids cope with the issues as well as partnering with parents to help mitigate some of these stressful factors.”

Charlotte Christian School will host a parent education night with Dr. Chinwé Williams entitled "Helping Kids & Teens Feel Seen Thru The Power of Connection" on Thursday, March 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. on our campus in the Center for Worship and Performing Arts' Alkire Auditorium. This event is free and is open to the public and available for parents of all ages.

Dr. Williams guides parents, educators and caring adults in understanding what’s going on in the brain of a child experiencing high anxiety or despair, and the most effective ways to respond in the moment while reinforcing connection. Dr. Williams provides examples and practical neuroscientific strategies from her work as a therapist and as a mom of three. If you are a parent, grandparent, educator or part of a child’s village, you will learn practical tools to foster healthy coping skills in your child or teen while promoting courage and connection.