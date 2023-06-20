Corn Curls...and Tomato and Cucumber Salad at The GoodYear House

The Goodyear House has new summer items, and a new cocktail menu they just launched

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is here, and on a rainy Tuesday...there's no better place to be that in the kitchen!

Today Chef Tyler Long, from The Goodyear House made Corn Curls and Tomato Salad. The Goodyear House is a great place to visit in the Noda area. They have an amazing menu of food and drinks that you’ll want to try. Here are 2 recipes that are popular with the patrons at The Goodyear House. “More of a method than a recipe, I’ve adapted this for a home cook, utilizing an air fryer” says Chef Long. He adds “I’ve included traditional deep fryer instructions as well.”

Corn Curls Recipe – The Goodyear House



1 T olive oil (if using air fryer)

4 c vegetable oil (if deep frying)

1 T butter, room temp

2-3 T togarashi

1/4 c cotija cheese

4-6 lime wedges

Kewpie mayonnaise, for dipping

Square off both ends of the corn, and then cut in half. Stand the cob upright on your cutting board, and carefully cut the cob in half, through the core, vertically. Then take each half and cut in half again. You should end up with quarter-circle shaped pieces of corn, with the core still intact. Repeat with remaining ears of corn.

For air fryer: toss corn in 1T of olive oil and arrange on the tray of your air fryer. Cook at 400 for 8-10 minutes, shaking the corn around every 3 minutes or so. Corn pieces should curl and start to brown around the edges. Remove to a bowl.

For deep frying: fill a deep sided pot with the 4 cups of oil, and heat to 375. Gently place corn pieces in hot oil, working in batches so not to crowd too much, and cook for 3 minutes 30 seconds. Remove to a bowl.

Toss corn with salt (kosher, please!) and togarashi. Mound on a platter and sprinkle cotija on the whole mound. Serve with lime wedges and mayo for dipping.

SHOYU MAYO

YIELD: 2 cups

Ingredients

400g Dukes Mayo

15g Sesame Oil

2 tablespoons shoyu mayo

1/2 cup cucumbers sliced

Olive oil, Lemon juice

Salt and pepper

1. Cut your tomatoes and cucumbers into bit sized pieces and toss in olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

2. On the bottom of your plate, cover with the shoyu mayo from edge to edge.

4. Garnish with chives