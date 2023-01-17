Country Fried Steak is a delicious comfort food

Chef Jill Aker Ray shares her recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country Fried Steak

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

3 pounds Cube Steak (extra tenderized round steak)

3 1/2 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

LOTS Of black pepper (LOTS)

Canola or vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Begin with an assembly line of breading dishes for the meat:

buttermilk mixed with egg in one; flour mixed with spices in one; meat in one; then have one clean plate at the end to receive the breaded meat.

Work one piece of meat at a time. Dry the meat thoroughly with paper towel.

Season both sides with salt and pepper, then dip in the

Next, dip the meat . in the plate of seasoned flour turning to coat thoroughly.

Shake off excess flour.

Place the meat into the milk/egg mixture, turning to coat.

Dredge back in the flour and turn to coat.

Place breaded meat on sheet pan, then repeat with remaining meat.

Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Drop in a few sprinkles of flour to make sure it's sufficiently hot

Cook meat, three pieces at a time, until edges start to look golden brown; around 2 1/2 to 3 minutes each side.

Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and keep warm. Repeat until all meat is cooked.

