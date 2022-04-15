Couple in need gifted a free HVAC system

Brothers Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing wants to give back to the community in any way they can

Sharon Spears and her husband, John Spears, received a brand new HVAC system for free from Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

Twice a year, the company accepts nominations for someone who needs a new HVAC system. Sharon sent Brothers a letter, nominating her husband.

John Spears was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2002.

Sharon Spears said he’s a man of few words. And she became John’s voice in a way, speaking up on his behalf.