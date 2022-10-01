Protecting your money and identity from COVID scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trying to protect your money and identity is always good idea. In the new year it's a great time to re-check just how safe your accounts are.

When it comes to passwords, scammers, as we've all seen in the news, are pretty clever and persistent. They will try and get you to click a link about buying at home tests, and other various COVID related topics. It's important to double check and make sure any information or purchases you're making are coming from a reliable source so you do not get scammed.