"Coyote Gratitude" - A cross country journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our next guest has lived out an adventure - many of us have only dreamed about. Joining us this morning on Charlotte Today is author Julie Haberstick.

Her book "Coyote Gratitude: A Cross-Country Coming of Age " is describe as a nonfiction coming of age read - mixed with comedy. Incidentally, its started as a blog with family and friends and progressed into a fine fresh read. Many have described it as a fresh from a cross-country walkabout, where Haberstick has some thoughts to share on roadkill, trusting yourself, and the wrinkle in time that is southern New Mexico. Coyote Gratitude is an adventure, from Los Angeles to the East Coast to New Orleans. It's a collection of personal essays, poetry, photography, and more. Haberstick explores truth, uncertainty, and chance encounters. This book is perfect for anyone on a personal journey. She is touring the country and tonight, Apr 4th in Noda 7:30 she will be at the Evening Muse. For more information visit CoyoteGratitude.com