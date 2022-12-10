Football Season Has Never Tasted So Good

Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor David Gregg shares some products from Frank's RedHot

Example video title will go here for this video

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Serving just the right foods for football game day - at home or at a tailgate party - takes a GREAT game and makes it even better! That’s why Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor - David Gregg partnered with Frank’s RedHot and Chef Jordan.

From wings and pizza to veggies and burgers, Frank's RedHot is the perfect sauce. Frank's RedHot Sauces and rubs are the perfect way to elevate different foods quickly. That way you can spend more time enjoying the game and less time in the kitchen!

More people are relying on their kitchen appliances for recipes. There a ton of great ways you can use your air fryer to make some delicious meals with Frank's RedHot!

You can head to CPNewsGroup.com for more from David Gregg.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.