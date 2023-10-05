Smart Solutions for Modern Moms

David Gregg, CPNewsgroup’s Executive Editor, partnered with category-leading and trusted manufacturers to bring us three smart gifting solutions for our Modern Moms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

According to the National Retail Federation - consumers prioritize thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts to honor the unique needs of today’s Modern Moms. David Gregg, CPNewsgroup’s Executive Editor, partnered with category-leading and trusted manufacturers to bring us three smart gifting solutions for our Modern Moms!

First upis the Toniebox Starter Set which costs $99.99. Another great gift is the Encanto Tonie Figures which costs $17.99. You can find more information at tonies.com

You can also get mom the Garmin Lily Smartwatch. This gift starts at $199.99 and you can find more at Garmin.com.

Lastly, surprise mom this year with the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. It starts at $34.99 and you can find more at SanDisk.com.

For more information on all these great products visit CPNewsgroup.com.

