Crank up your pancakes with Krusteaz

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE, Va. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning in the kitchen we were joined by Chef Jill Aker-Ray, to talk pancakes and serve up some great options courtesy of Krusteaz. Chef Jill tells us Krusteaz is her "go to" brand, she uses it on all her trips as a vacation/personal chef.

Chef Jill says: "I love pancakes! And I love Krusteaz. I use it all the time at home - it's great to have handy on a Saturday morning, all you need is the mix and water...it's so easy. And because it's so easy, you can expand your creativity." She goes on to tell us another great thing about the Krusteaz brand is the versatility for people with different dietary needs or different tastes...Krusteaz has you covered.

She also shared two easy and delicious recipes that only require a few ingredients. They're recipes that will delight the kids and impress the adults!

On Thursday's show we used an lightly oiled griddle...and Chef Jill reminded us "the first pancake is never perfect, that's the trial one - then you really get into a groove."

Her pro tip: pour the batter and watch for bubbles, when you start to see little bubbles you know you are ready to flip the pancake.

Chef Jill showed us how to take your pancakes to the "next level" - with PB&J Pancakes. You can add the peanut butter on the top or even put the peanut butter right into the batter. (she says for a small batch she adds about a tablespoon).

We also learned, Krusteaz is great for afternoon lunch or tea options.

Chef Jill walked us through how to make Lemon Blueberry Muffins with Krusteaz pancake mix.

Her pro tip: add a little batter to the blueberries before pouring them in the big mixing bowl and it will help keep the fruit from sinking to the bottom during the baking process.

350 degree oven, lemon juice and lemon zest, brown sugar, 1 egg, 1 cup of milk, and a little vanilla

Stir it up, then bake the muffins about 15-20 minutes (makes 12 perfect sized muffins)

*you can also make with the protein pancake mix

go to krusteaz.com to find a store locator, and a list of all the Krusteaz products.

