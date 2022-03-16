CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Creamy Irish Cauliflower Soup
1 head cauliflower, chopped
1 leeks, white parts only, sliced
1-2 cups trimmed & cubed celeriac
1 russet potato, peeled & cubed
32 oz chicken broth
Salt & pepper
7oz block aged Irish cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 chopped fresh dill
Heavy cream to drizzle
Pre-heat oven to 400°
Spray baking sheet with non-stick spray
Pile chopped cauliflower into pan, drizzle with a bit of oil and roast until soft, about 30 minutes
Pile everything else, except salt/pepper, cheese, dill and cream into a soup pot
Turn heat to high and bring just to a simmer then reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer until all vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes
Add roasted Cauliflower to the soup pot then use an immersion blender to purée the soup
Stir in cheese and dill, season with salt and pepper, paddle into bowls and drizzle a bit of cream on top