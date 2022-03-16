Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House shares a recipe perfect for St. Patrick's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Creamy Irish Cauliflower Soup

1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 leeks, white parts only, sliced

1-2 cups trimmed & cubed celeriac

1 russet potato, peeled & cubed

32 oz chicken broth

Salt & pepper

7oz block aged Irish cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 chopped fresh dill

Heavy cream to drizzle

Pre-heat oven to 400°

Spray baking sheet with non-stick spray

Pile chopped cauliflower into pan, drizzle with a bit of oil and roast until soft, about 30 minutes

Pile everything else, except salt/pepper, cheese, dill and cream into a soup pot

Turn heat to high and bring just to a simmer then reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer until all vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes

Add roasted Cauliflower to the soup pot then use an immersion blender to purée the soup