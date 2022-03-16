x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Creamy Irish Cauliflower Soup

Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House shares a recipe perfect for St. Patrick's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Creamy Irish Cauliflower Soup

1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 leeks, white parts only, sliced

1-2 cups trimmed & cubed celeriac

1 russet potato, peeled & cubed

32 oz chicken broth

Salt & pepper

7oz block aged Irish cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 chopped fresh dill

Heavy cream to drizzle

Pre-heat oven to 400°

Spray baking sheet with non-stick spray

Pile chopped cauliflower into pan, drizzle with a bit of oil and roast until soft, about 30 minutes

Pile everything else, except salt/pepper, cheese, dill and cream into a soup pot

Turn heat to high and bring just to a simmer then reduce heat to medium-low and gently simmer until all vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes

Add roasted Cauliflower to the soup pot then use an immersion blender to purée the soup

Stir in cheese and dill, season with salt and pepper, paddle into bowls and drizzle a bit of cream on top

In Other News

In Pain? Call Shane!