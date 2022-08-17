Create a beautiful outdoor space

Take the indoors living areas and extend them to your outside spaces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than ever our outdoor living spaces have become a permanent extension of our indoor spaces here with more is interior designer, Lauren Clement. We are seeing so many families convert their outdoor space as an extension of their indoor living area. People are gathering more and being creative in how they use their outdoor space. Here are some ideas.

Make Your Own Outdoor Resort

--add a fire feature

--add a pool

--Install a putting green and or artificial grass play area

Outdoor Dining & Entertaining Space is a Must)

--add a refrigerator

--add cook service

--add pizza ovens

--add bar space and dining table

Add Pops of Color

--use pillows as accent pieces to showcase a sofa.

Color will often times brighten up any space

These additions will significantly change the way you use your outdoor space. For more design ideas follow her on social media @Lauren.Nicole.Designs.

