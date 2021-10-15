Create a DIY costume at Goodwill

Goodwill has great options to gather inspiration for your Halloween costume

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of thrifting, Goodwill comes to mind. But many people don’t know you can also get Halloween costumes at your local Goodwill – at an affordable price. Wardrobe stylist Stacee Michelle showed Mia Atkins how to piece together the perfect DIY costume at the Goodwill location in concord.

All the costumes and items shown were from local goodwill locations right here in our area.

Goodwill industries of the southern piedmont has 26 locations across North and South Carolina where you can get these looks for less.