Create healthy habits this fall

Create healthy habits with Premier Protein and Cacique Foods

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Parkers Plate

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Pumpkin season is back in full swing. Here to tell us how you can enjoy the season and create some healthy habits is Carolina Tarazona, food and lifestyle expert.

“To create some healthy habits during this time of year, you should start with Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice “ says Tarazona. Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice is indeed a fall favorite, It’s full of flavor and 24 vitamins and minerals that support a healthy immune system. You can enjoy it as a shake or use as an ingredient. It can also be paired with fruit. Premier Protein flavors are protein-rich products (32 grams) that will satisfy your cravings for both nutrition and amazing taste. They are available while supplies last at Premierprotein.com.

Also if you want to add some flavor to your food try Cacique foods. Cacique® is the #1 Brand of Hispanic Cheeses, Chorizos, and Cremas. For over 40 years Cacique® has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products. Cacique product will spice up any of your traditional mexican dishes. It will add flavor. For more visit Caciquefoods.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001