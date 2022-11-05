Crescent Tools, Trusted by the Trades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. One of the companies at Hardware Huddle is Crescent tools. Crescent Tools has been a leader in the industry for many years. Here with more is Emily Alfano.
Crescent Tools are a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The brand is often associated with its most famous product, the Crescent® brand adjustable wrench. The Crescent adjustable wrench became one of the most essential tools in the toolbox of generations of professional tradesmen – well-known and well-regarded as an iconic hand tool that was proven and reliable. In the years that followed, Crescent introduced many improvements, making its wrenches lighter, stronger, and more versatile. The brand grew to include many more sizes and types of adjustable wrenches, plus a wide selection of pliers, mechanics hand tools, and toolsets.
One thing that sets Crescent Tools apart from other companies is their attention to customer service. Crescent listens to the needs of their customers; subsequently making changes to their product line. Products like the magnetic version of the G2 tape measure, was inspired and developed by listening to the needs of their customers. Also, Crescent Tools is Trusted by the Trades. Their brand have built remarkable reputations on their own, and together, Crescent® wrenches and mechanics hand tools, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives, and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, and wheels, and more, offer professional tradespeople over 2,800+ quality products they can count on to produce professional results. For more information visit CrescentTool.com.