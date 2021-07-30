So many ways to enjoy crispy chicken from McDonald's

Crispy chicken sandwiches are available at McDonald's now through carryout, Drive Thru, the McDonald's app and McDelivery. They're served up 3 ways; crispy, spicy and deluxe. The sandwich offers something for everyone. Try them all to find out which one is your favorite. Crispy chicken sandwiches feature all-white meat chicken. And if you're looking for something extra in the topping department, the crispy chicken sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.