So many ways to enjoy crispy chicken from McDonald's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Crispy chicken sandwiches are available at McDonald's now through carryout, Drive Thru, the McDonald's app and McDelivery. They're served up 3 ways; crispy, spicy and deluxe. The sandwich offers something for everyone. Try them all to find out which one is your favorite. Crispy chicken sandwiches feature all-white meat chicken. And if you're looking for something extra in the topping department, the crispy chicken sandwiches are served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.
And to make things even better, McDonald's also serves the crispy chicken fillet on a warm, flaky biscuit for breakfast.