Crispy Shrimp - Bangalore Style

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nothing more delicious than enjoying a Crispy Shrimp dish as you take in the days of summer. Here with more is Chef Jenny From Davidson Ice house located in Davidson.

Crispy Shrimp with Bangalore Style Dipping Sauce

-recipe credit to Andrew Zimmern

Sauce:

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons beef broth

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 birds eye or Serrano pepper, sliced

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Mix lime juice with brown sugar until sugar dissolves

Add all other ingredients in and stir

Refrigerate until ready to use (up to 2 days)

Shrimp:

Prepare shrimp in flour and egg white wash

Make your own egg white.

Dip the shrimp in egg white wash and flour

Deep fry the shrimp until golden brown

Serve as an appetizer or entree

