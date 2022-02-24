Critter camp is fun-tastic

Register now for summer camps at Rescue Ranch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Critter Camps are designed to be fun, educational camp and

can you believe that parents are already registering their kids for summer camp at Rescue Ranch, Here with more is Leslie Smith.

Spring break Camps

Runs March 7th-11th

Kids K - 5th grade

Day camp is optional

Rescue Ranch’s Summer Critter Camps

Parents of preschoolers to eighth-grade students can now register their children for Rescue Ranch’s 2022 Critter Camps, daily/one-week spring and summer camp sessions offering hands-on educational experiences with animal interactions.

Critter Camps are designed to be fun, educational camp experiences for children who love animals. All camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities. Campers will learn how to care for animals, provide enrichment, and to promote humane animal care to others.

In addition, and weather depending, campers will explore the Ranch’s walking trails and have access to the 10,000 square foot inclusive Earnhardt Family playground.

Assisting with each camp session are Rescue Ranch’s 79 permanent residents and animal ambassadors that include steer, turkeys, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, a variety of parrots, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, lizards, tortoises and more.

For campers with special needs, entering first through sixth grade, there is one weeklong, half day, sessions available from 9 a.m. to noon.

These sessions are open to children with disabilities including but not limited to, autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and other special needs that require more supervision and a smaller group setting in order to have a successful camp experience. This camp is taught by certified teachers with exceptional children experience who are first aid and CPR certified. This camp will have a 3 to 1 ratio of kids to adults with junior counselors to assist. All abilities welcome.

A 10 percent discount applies for any preschool, elementary or middle school Summer Critter Camp if registered by March 15. Also available is a $10 sibling discount when registered together.