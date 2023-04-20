This 7th annual Crown Town Throwdown cornhole tournament is this weekend

Sunday, April 23rd at Lenny Boy Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — InReach is hosting its 7th annual Crown Town Throwdown cornhole tournament April 23, at Lenny Boy Brewing. The event will feature live music by The Abbey Elmore Band, silent and live auction items, including Shania Twain concert tickets, a private bourbon tasting with appetizer pairings for eight with Heaven Hill at the Garrison, a day trip to Diamond Creek for three people including food, drinks and golf, a 50/50 raffle, raffles for a Traeger Pro 34, $500 Publix gift card and a Yeti Roadie, beer and kombucha. The tournament top prize is a Yeti Hopper M30.

All proceeds of the event will be earmarked for transportation support, including gas, maintenance and repairs, for the vans that InReach’s 18 residential homes use to get the 90 residential home residents to and from church, doctor’s appointments, classes, etc. Donations towards InReach and silent auction bids can be made online at https://www.inreachnc.org/crowntown2023.

Registration for the tournament is currently open. Teams can register at https://www.inreachnc.org/crowntown2023. Registration is $100 per 2-person team and includes one event t-shirt and one beer ticket per player.

Team check is from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Announcements and tournament rules will begin at noon.

People of all ages are welcome. Complimentary parking and shuttle service at Lenny Boy Brewing will be provided.

When: Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Lenny Boy Brewing, 3000 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28217

