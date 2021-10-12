Cryptocurrency questions answered

Why Ault Global Holdings believes the U.S. should invest in cryptocurrency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Consumer price inflation is running near a 30-year high in the U.S., and there is a growing concern that the problem could be worse than policymakers have anticipated. Concurrently, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, continues to grow, rallying after a 6-month lull to hit a record $67,016 on Oct. 20th; this is up from just over $11k a year ago.

These past few weeks, everyone from CEOs to Wall Street money managers to federal governments have been weighing in on cryptocurrency. From Jaime Dimon to Rand Paul, the opinion on Bitcoin ranges from ‘worthless’ to ‘reserve currency.‘