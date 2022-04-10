Start your career in media by enrolling at CSB Media Arts Center

You'll learn a variety of skills to set you up for success

While some choose to get a 4 year degree, that's not necessary for everyone. CSB Media Art Center is offering an alternative that can be completed in just four months.

CSB Media Art Center is an audio, video, and digital media production school located in Charlotte NC.

Students that participate in this program will have an extensive portfolio of work that shows everything they have done while in the program. CSB has a commitment to ensuring that every student has the ability to keep working on their portfolios until they are where they want to be. So you know when you leave this program you will be prepared to take on your job in the media industry.

