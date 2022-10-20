Cuffing Season is here!

Tips to guide you through cuffing season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.

“Cuffing season is like the Superbowl of dating” says Hurvitz. Cuffing" is a term based on the idea of getting "handcuffed" or tied down to one partner. It refers to when people get into relationships during the colder months of the year, even though they ordinarily wouldn't be interested in a commitment. In short, Cuffing Season is a Hallmark holiday that lasts five months. The pressure that comes from family expecting you to be in a relationship, as well as the messages we receive from social media, advertisers, and television, suggest that something is off if you're not in a relationship. When the end of the year starts inching closer and temperatures begin to drop, the urge to have someone to snuggle up with in front of a fireplace has never been stronger. Hi, and welcome to cuffing season!