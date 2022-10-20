CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can you believe we are now just 35 days away from Thanksgiving *and 66 from Christmas? For many people the holidays can be tough: consequently, leading many people into "Cuffing season."Not sure what that is? You're not alone. Here with more is relationship expert and author, Jennifer Hurvitz.
“Cuffing season is like the Superbowl of dating” says Hurvitz. Cuffing" is a term based on the idea of getting "handcuffed" or tied down to one partner. It refers to when people get into relationships during the colder months of the year, even though they ordinarily wouldn't be interested in a commitment. In short, Cuffing Season is a Hallmark holiday that lasts five months. The pressure that comes from family expecting you to be in a relationship, as well as the messages we receive from social media, advertisers, and television, suggest that something is off if you're not in a relationship. When the end of the year starts inching closer and temperatures begin to drop, the urge to have someone to snuggle up with in front of a fireplace has never been stronger. Hi, and welcome to cuffing season!
“Cuffing season” marks the time of year where many short-term relationships happen, usually beginning in the fall around October and ending in the spring around April—so there’s time to get “cuffed” and “uncuffed.” And while a months-long relationship with an expiration date doesn’t sound the most intriguing to some, don’t be fooled: people are not deterred from this brief short term hook up. “So get your online profile together and jazz it up because cuffing season is here” say Hurvitz. Make sure you set boundaries and have some healthy guidelines and know that this relationship is short term at best. Follow Jennifer on social media or visit her website JenniferHurvitz.com. Her new groundbreaking book Midlife Priceless: A Dating Coach’s Guide to *Finally* Doing Relationships Right has just hit the market. You can find it on Amazon.com.