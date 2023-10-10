Culinary Dropout opens in Charlotte tomorrow

Reservations are available now on OpenTable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Known for classic meals done right, Culinary Dropout is opening Wednesday, October 11 on the ground floor in the East Tower of Vantage South End at 1120 S. Tryon St. for dine-in, in-store and curbside pick up, and delivery. Reservations are now available on OpenTable.

Culinary Dropout has private space for large group events, and welcomes groups of any size from renting out a small section of the patio to a private room inside or even the whole restaurant.

There will be live local music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during football season. After football season, live music will be held Thursday- Sunday.

This will be the first Culinary Dropout to open on the East Coast! The name is inspired by founder, Sam Fox’s personal experience of dropping out of culinary school to open his first restaurant.

