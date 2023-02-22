There is a free dental care event at Culp Dental Group in Rock Hill on June 14th

February is National Children's dental care month. Charlie Culp and his twin brother Alex are holding a free dental care event at Culp Dental Group in Rock Hill. Children must be 5 - 16 years old who have limited access to dental care. Parents must register online ahead of time to help event run smoothly.

This is the 2nd year they are doing the event. Last year they provided $22k worth of free dental care. Kids can get a comprehensive exam, cleaning, x-rays and fluoride treatment. This event is Wednesday June 14th from 8a-3pm.

For more information on this event and to get started signing your kid up, you can visit their website CulpDental.com.

