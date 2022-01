Cupid's Cup 5k in Charlotte it virtual again this year, but you can still help out and raise money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual event will be virtual once again this year, to insure everyone is safe.

Atrium Cardiac Rehab helps patients in a variety of ways. Even patients without insurance are able to get grants to help them gain access to care.

This year Atrium is asking you to gather up your family and friends, to walk around your neighborhood and help raise awareness and money for their programs.