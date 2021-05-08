Cyber attacks from online scammers are real

Take care what you share, protect your passwords and login information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The possibility of a cyber attack by a foreign country has gone from being the stuff of science fiction to a common threat. But there are things we can all do to guard against cyber thieves. Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau has some sound tips to keep your information safe.

Here are the tips you need to keep safe:

Share with care. Post on social media last a long time. Consider who will see the post, how it might be perceived by readers, and what information it might reveal about the individual posting it.

Manage privacy settings. Check the privacy and security settings on web services and apps and set them to your comfort level for information sharing. Each device, application or browser used will have different features to limit how and with whom you share information.