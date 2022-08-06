Dancing to help fight Dementia and Alzheimer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to get down for a good cause while raising funds and awareness at The Family Dance Party on June 11 at Symphony Park. Here with more is Charlotte radio host Ramona Holloway. “I am honoring my mom Wheezy, who passed away last year from dementia, with the return of the wildly popular annual event, while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association” says Holloway. Wheezy was a fixture on the Matt & Ramona Show on MIX 107.9 FM, and many followed Ramona’s honest journey of dealing with her mom’s illness. The event is a way to bring generations together to make a difference in the lives of families affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Holloway says “I’m certain it'll be the most fun parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and the kids can have on a Saturday afternoon.” The event will include DJ Arroe Collins from LA Productions, games, food and will feature a dance contest with a $500 top prize. You can also purchase tickets and donate them as well. Come along and join the fun or help sponsor someone to dance and fight dementia and Alzheimer.