Darla is this week's Tuesday Tailwagger - sponsored by Pet Paradise + New Day Veterinary Clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Tuesday! That means time for our weekly Tailwagger. This morning a heartwarming update on "Lucky Strike" - our Tailwagger from a couple weeks ago was adopted!

Bruce our Tailwagger from last week is still looking for his furr-ever home.

Bruce is three years old and weighs about 47 pounds. He is great with other dogs and other people, just no cats. He is leash trained and listens to direction well!

Switching from dogs to cats, this week Darla is in the Tailwagger spotlight.

Darla is 3-years-old and weighs 10lbs. She loves to hang out in the window. Her green eyes, and orange and brown furr make her super unique and pretty.

If you would like to adopt Darla or Bruce or any of their other animals up for adoption - you can just head to Animal Care and Control. Head to Billy Graham Parkway to West Boulevard and follow the signs to Animal Care and Control. You can also give them a call at 704-336-7600 to talk about adopting a pet for your family.

