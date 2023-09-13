Dash is our Tuesday Tailwagger - sponsored by Pet Paradise + New Day Veterinary Care

Dash has a "star rating" for behavior

It's Tuesday, that means it's time for our Tailwagger. This week's Tailwagger is Dash. We're told he's totally housebroken, is described as a sweet dog, who doesn't bark much, and is great on the leash! Dash is 7-years-old, and weighs 45lbs.

He's not the only furr baby looking for their furr-ever home. Milkshake our TuesdayTailwagger from last week is still there too!

If you are interested in either dog, head to animal care and control off Billy Graham Parkway and follow the signs.

