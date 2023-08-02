Date ideas for Valentine's Day

SOS Romance Planning shares some great plans for the day of love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day is next week, have you made your plans yet? If not do not worry! Danielle Price from SOS Romance Planning joined Charlotte Today with some great ideas.

First up: an at home pamper me session! Go to the store and get a basket, load it up with great items for self care. Then set the mood at home with candles and massage oils and enjoy a nice relaxing night together.

Next idea is a favorite things day! Pick a few categories with two different options in each category and let your partner choose one at random!

Next up is a road trip or weekend getaway! Many of us are in need of some fresh air and being in a new environment. Hop in the car and go explore somewhere new together!

Last thing on the list is to take something off your sweetie's to-do list! This shows them that you're paying attention and want to help.

If you need help adding some romance back into your life, head to SOSRomancePlanning.com.

