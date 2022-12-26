Dateless in December? It's OK!

Great ideas for celebrating the new year alone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here are some NYE Ideas for Anyone Celebrating Alone

Hostess with the Mostess! YOU be the host! Bring the party to YOU this NYE. Invite everyone to your place and plan a fun evening like a BFD (breakfast for dinner) where everyone comes in their jammies, and you serve all breakfast foods! Staycation Spa Night. My favorite! Check into one of the fabulous local hotels for the day and pamper yourself. Get a massage and a facial - book it and sleepover! Get room service and relax. Plan a BIG Project. Start something you've always wanted to do but put off until now! Write a blog, redo the bathroom, organize your closets...get busy and be BRAVE. Find a complicated recipe, buy all the ingredients, and conquer it! New Year, NEW YOU! You guessed it- get out that journal and write a mission statement. Have a glass (or two) of wine and get to it! What will the next year bring for you? GET WOO-WOO. Get a little spiritual if you're feeling it. Create a vision board, or sage your house. I love this stuff- out with the old and in with the NEW YEAR!

For more information visit JeniferHurvitz.com or follow her on social media @DoingrelationshipRight.

