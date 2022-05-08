Part 2: Essential Tools for Back-to-School and College

The National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the Back-to-School and College shopping season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

David Gregg, Consumer Product Newsgroup's Executive Editor partnered with the world's leading tech companies to bring us his final installment of budget friendly essential tools for this year's shopping season.

The first product is from Samsung.

The Freestyle is Samsung's response to student and parent needs, for a big cinema quality viewing experience. It features Samsung's Smart TV Technology. You can learn more about The Freestyle by visiting Samsung.com

While The Freestyle offers great built-in audio capabilities, the Samsung Sound Tower allows you to take your "sound" to the next level! It delivers up to 240 watts of power. Learn more at Samsung.com

Up next: Toniebox an award winning "screen free" entertainment system.

the Starter Set sells for $99.99

Individual Tonie Figures go for $14.99

You can learn more at Target In-Store or Target.com

Last on David's list: The Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum

It sells for $49.99 Fo more go to DirtDevil.com

